Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A23 Samsung Galaxy A23 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 26,190 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A23 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A23 now with free delivery.