 Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A23

    Samsung Galaxy A23

    Samsung Galaxy A23 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 26,190 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A23 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A23 now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹26,190
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Key Specs
    ₹26,190
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A23 price in India starts at Rs.26,190. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A23 is Rs.20,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A23 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 56 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 56 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • No
    • F1.8
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Black, Orange, Light Blue
    • 8.4 mm
    • 165.4 mm
    • 76.9 mm
    • 195 grams
    Display
    • 82.68 %
    • PLS TFT LCD
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90 Hz
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 400 ppi
    • 20:9
    • Yes with notch
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Android v12
    • Galaxy A23
    • Samsung
    • March 25, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • 6 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 610
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 50+5+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 104 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Samsung Galaxy A23