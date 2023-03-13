Allrounder smartphones under 15000: Oppo A17, Samsung Galaxy M13, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, and more (Unsplash)
You can get a phone offering great performance and features from brands like Samsung, Oppo, iQOO and more under your budget. (Unsplash)
From Oppo A17, Samsung Galaxy M13 to iQOO Z6 Lite 5G- here are 5 best all-rounder phones under 15000. (Amazon)
Buy here
Oppo A17 (4GB+64GB) is currently available for Rs. 12499 on Amazon. It runs on MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and has great features. (Amazon)
Buy here
Samsung Galaxy M13 (4GB+64GB) is currently priced at Rs. 10999 and houses a 6000mAh battery. (Amazon)
Buy here
Redmi 11 Prime 5G (4GB+64GB) can be purchased for Rs. 13499 on Amazon today. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. (Amazon)
Buy here
Poco M4 5G (4GB+64GB) is currently priced at Rs. 11999 and runs on Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset. (Amazon)
Buy here
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G's 4GB+64GB variant can be grabbed for Rs. 13999. Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, the phone offers great performance. (Amazon)
You can compare the price of the devices on several ecommerce platforms and grab the best deal available. (Unsplash)
You can check the features based on your requirements to decide which phone to buy. (Unsplash)
Read more
Along with discount, exchange and bank offers can also be opted for on Amazon and Flipkart. (Unsplash)