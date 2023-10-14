 Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 9,199 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 850 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M13 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M13 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹9,199
64 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Samsung Exynos 850
50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
See full specifications
Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M13 in India is Rs. 9,199.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M13 can be purchased for Rs. ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M13 in India is Rs. 9,199.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M13 can be purchased for Rs. 9,199.  This is the Samsung Galaxy M13 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aqua Green, Midnight Blue and Stardust Brown.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • Samsung Exynos 850
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • 207 grams
  • Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown
  • 165.4 mm
  • 76.9 mm
  • 9.3 mm
Display
  • PLS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 20:9
  • 82.68 %
  • 480 nits
  • Yes with notch
  • 400 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
General
  • Android v12
  • Samsung One UI
  • Samsung
  • July 23, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 8 nm
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Samsung Exynos 850
  • Mali-G52
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 64 GB
  • Up to 47 GB
