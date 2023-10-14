Samsung Galaxy M13 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M13 in India is Rs. 9,199. At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M13 can be purchased for Rs. 9,199. This is the Samsung Galaxy M13 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aqua Green, Midnight Blue and Stardust Brown. ...Read More Read Less
