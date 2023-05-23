Amazing deal! Huge Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discount rolled out
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discount is massive and you will save tens of thousands of rupees. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discount is available on Flipkart.
Along with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphones in the world.
From display, Snapdragon chip, cameras to battery, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra provides an unforgettable performance.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is very pricey, but here is an opportunity opened by Flipkart to buy it for less than ₹1 lakh.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra full retail price is Rs. 149999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
However, after the initial flat discount, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price falls to Rs. 124999.
You can reduce the price further by using an HDFC Credit Card to get an instant discount of Rs. 8000. This reduces the price to just Rs. 116999.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra exchange deal is where things really start getting interesting. You can get up to Rs. 40000 off.
However, it is subject to fulfilling the conditions of the exchange deal.- Your old phone will have to be in full working condition, of a good brand, and not too old to get high resale value.
In case you get the maximum amount, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price for you will be just Rs. 76999 (price cut and exchange deal.