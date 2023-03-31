Amazing deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut to JUST Rs. 4749; 60% discount, plus more
Photo Credit: Samsung
If you are looking for a premium smartphone, but worrying about depleting your savings, then this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal is for you.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Buy here
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available with a massive discount on Amazon right now.
Photo Credit: HT
You can find it with a flat 60% discount at a new price of just Rs. 29999 against an earlier MRP of 74999.
Photo Credit: Samsung
On top of it, you can find several bank offers and exchange deals to save even more.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Product Page
One of the bank card offers lets you save up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Bank Credit Card.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The deal doesn’t end here! This smartphone can be purchased for under Rs. 10000 by exchanging it for your old smartphone.
Photo Credit: Samsung
This is so because Amazon's exchange offer can get you an additional discount of up to Rs. 25000.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Once you meet all these conditions, Amazon will allow you to buy the phone at just Rs. 4749-combining bank offers, price cuts, and exchange deal.
Photo Credit: Samsung
However, it is suggested that you should first check the available exchange valuation of your phone before proceeding to buy.
Photo Credit: Samsung
What does it offer at this price? The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G packs the latest Android 13 OS.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Check here
Moreover, 5G connectivity, 120Hz refresh rate display, and triple camera setup including 12MP+8MP+12MP and 32MP selfie camera make it all worthwhile.