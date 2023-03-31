Amazing deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut to JUST Rs. 4749; 60% discount, plus more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 31, 2023
Photo Credit: Samsung

If you are looking for a premium smartphone, but worrying about depleting your savings, then this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal is for you.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available with a massive discount on Amazon right now.

Buy here
Photo Credit: HT

You can find it with a flat 60% discount at a new price of just Rs. 29999 against an earlier MRP of 74999. 

Photo Credit: Samsung

On top of it, you can find several bank offers and exchange deals to save even more. 

Photo Credit: Samsung

One of the bank card offers lets you save up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Bank Credit Card. 

Product Page
Photo Credit: Samsung

The deal doesn’t end here! This smartphone can be purchased for under Rs. 10000 by exchanging it for your old smartphone. 

Photo Credit: Samsung

This is so because Amazon's exchange offer can get you an additional discount of up to Rs. 25000. 

Photo Credit: Samsung

Once you meet all these conditions, Amazon will allow you to buy the phone at just Rs. 4749-combining bank offers, price cuts, and exchange deal.

Photo Credit: Samsung

However, it is suggested that you should first check the available exchange valuation of your phone before proceeding to buy. 

Photo Credit: Samsung

What does it offer at this price? The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G packs the latest Android 13 OS.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Moreover, 5G connectivity, 120Hz refresh rate display, and triple camera setup including 12MP+8MP+12MP and 32MP selfie camera make it all worthwhile.

Check here