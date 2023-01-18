 Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35156/heroimage/140122-v4-samsung-galaxy-s20-fe-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35156/images/Design/140122-v4-samsung-galaxy-s20-fe-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35156/images/Design/140122-v4-samsung-galaxy-s20-fe-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35156/images/Design/140122-v4-samsung-galaxy-s20-fe-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35156/images/Design/140122-v4-samsung-galaxy-s20-fe-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹49,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹49,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP
    4500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 44,299 M.R.P. ₹97,999
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India starts at Rs.49,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is Rs.44,299 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India starts at Rs.49,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is Rs.44,299 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 32 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Up to 23 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 23 Hours(4G)
    • 4500 mAh
    • 01h 20m 17s
    Camera
    • CMOS
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • No
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 190 grams
    • Dust proof
    • 159.8 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 74.5 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 85.68 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 405 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • November 10, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Galaxy S20 FE
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/ax/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/ax/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.24 W/kg, Body: 1.45 W/kg
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G77 MP11
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • 7 nm
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
    • 19.0 s
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR5
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 8MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Up to 104 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe price in India at 36,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe