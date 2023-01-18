Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE now with free delivery.