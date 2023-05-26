Amazon rolls out massive iPhone 14 Pro discount; check out the price now
Photo Credit: AFP
Flipkart has come up with an interesting deal on the premium iPhone 14 Pro to help you grab this at a new price. Know how much it will cost you.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Buy here
Why should you buy the iPhone 14 Pro? This is the 2nd most expensive iPhone of them all, after iPhone 14 Pro Max, but there are many reasons to purchase it!
Photo Credit: AP
Apple had three big upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro models vis a vis the iPhone 13 Pro variants – a 48MP main camera, an Always On Display, and a pill-shaped cutout for the front camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Not just that, it is also equipped with an A16 Bionic chip, better battery life, and even satellite connectivity.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
Now, the smartphone is available at a much cheaper rate than before.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Thanks to the Flipkart deal, you can nab the iPhone 14 Pro for under Rs. 100000.
Photo Credit: Usplash
Flipkart is currently running a special offer for the iPhone 14 Pro, offering a significant initial discount of Rs. 9901. This brings down the original price of Rs. 129900 to Rs. 119999.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check Product
Additionally, you have the option to exchange your old smartphone. The maximum value to be edrived in the Flipkart exchange deal is Rs. 33000.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Furthermore, if you have an HDFC debit or credit card, you can avail an instant discount of Rs. 3000.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
By combining all these discounts, including exchange offers and bank offers, you can purchase the iPhone 14 Pro for as low as Rs. 83999 (if you get maximum exchange value).
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check More
It's important to note that the condition of your old smartphone will affect its exchange value and hence, the actual discount amount may vary based on the specific device you are exchanging.