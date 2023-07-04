 Apple Iphone 14 Pro Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is a iOS v16 phone, available price is Rs 129,900 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth) Processor , 3200 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 14 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 14 Pro now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹129,900
128 GB
6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth)
48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
12 MP
3200 mAh
iOS v16
6 GB
Apple IPhone 14 Pro Price in India

Apple IPhone 14 Pro price in India starts at Rs.129,900. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 14 Pro is Rs.119,999 on amazon.in.

Apple Iphone 14 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • 3200 mAh
  • 12 MP
Battery
  • No
  • 3200 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Single
  • Yes
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes
  • F1.9
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Sensor-shift Image Stabilization
  • F1.78
  • Yes, Retina Flash
  • 9 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 12 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Dust proof
  • 206 grams
  • 147.5 mm
  • 7.8 mm
  • 71.5 mm
  • Gold, Silver, Space Black, Deep Purple
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter), IP68
Display
  • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • Yes
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 461 ppi
  • 2000 nits
  • 19.5:9
  • 1179 x 2556 pixels
  • Yes
  • 120 Hz
  • 86.42 %
  • OLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • September 9, 2022 (Official)
  • Apple
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iOS v16
Multimedia
  • Lightning
  • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), MIMO
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.3
Performance
  • Apple A16 Bionic
  • Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)
  • Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth)
  • 4 nm
  • 64 bit
  • 6 GB
  • LPDDR5
Smart TV Features
  • 48MP + 12MP + 12MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • NVMe
  • No
    Apple Iphone 14 Pro