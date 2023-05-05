Amazon Summer Sale deal! Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price falls under 2000
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a phone that can meet your needs perfectly.
To add on to the delight, the phone is now available on Amazon under its Summer Sale deal.
Because of this, the price of the phone can drop to just Rs. 1299 from its retail price of Rs. 20999, according to Amazon.
Amazon is offering a discount of 10 percent on the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.
With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 20999 is now available for Rs. 18999.
If you want to reduce the cost of the phone further, you will have to avail the exchange and bank offers.
On Exchange, you can get a further up to Rs. 17700 off on the phone.
To avail the exchange offer, you need to exchange an old smartphone in a good working condition. The value will differ from phone to phone.
If you get the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G by availing both the discount and the exchange offer (with maximum benefit), the price of the phone can be reduced to Rs. 1299.
Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering amazing bank offers on the device.