 Samsung Galaxy A14 5g Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 16,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A14 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A14 5G now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
SamsungGalaxyA145G_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
SamsungGalaxyA145G_FrontCamera_13MP
SamsungGalaxyA145G_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38449/heroimage/153815-v4-samsung-galaxy-a14-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA145G_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38449/heroimage/153815-v4-samsung-galaxy-a14-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA145G_4
SamsungGalaxyA145G_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
SamsungGalaxyA145G_FrontCamera_13MP"
SamsungGalaxyA145G_Ram_4GB"
SamsungGalaxyA145G_3"
SamsungGalaxyA145G_4"
Key Specs
₹16,499
64 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core)
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
13 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹16,499
64 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹ 16,499 M.R.P. ₹18,499
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India starts at Rs.16,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is Rs.16,499 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India starts at Rs.16,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is Rs.16,499 on amazon.in.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy A14 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • No
  • Yes
  • 01h 41m 59s
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 52 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 52 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
  • No
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.0
  • No
  • F1.8
  • 13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • No
Design
  • 201 grams
  • 78 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Black, Silver, Light Green, Dark Red, Light Blue
  • 9.1 mm
  • 167.7 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with notch
  • 80.4 %
  • PLS LCD
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 20:9
  • 90 Hz
  • 400 ppi
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
General
  • January 19, 2023 (Official)
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung One UI
  • Galaxy A14 5G
  • Android v13
  • Samsung
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • 28.0 s
  • LPDDR4X
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • 64 bit
  • Samsung Exynos 1330
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core)
  • 5 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 50MP + 2MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • Up to 46 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Videos

View all
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy A14 5g