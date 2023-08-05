Samsung Galaxy A14 5g Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 16,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A14 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A14 5G now with free delivery.