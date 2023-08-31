Appearing for CBSE exam? Check 5 best study apps to prepare for and to ace the exam
Photo Credit: Pexels
CBSE board exam will commence on February 15! Check these 5 study apps for effective exam preparation and excellent results.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Every year Central Board of Secondary Education conducts Board (CBSE) exams for class 10 and class 12 students as part of their final assessment exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It is considered one of the important high school exams that decides students' careers and what college they will get.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Recently, CBSE released the sample papers for the exam. Therefore, students must look for the pattern for the upcoming exam and start their preparation at the earliest.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Want to ace the board exam? Check out these best 5 study apps that help you stay on track.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Meritnation: This app is one of the most used CBSE board exam preparation apps among high school students. It not only covers study material, notes, and sample papers but it also provides the latest exam updates.
Photo Credit: Pexels
MyCBSEguide: This app provides the CBSE syllabus, NCERT solutions, important exam questions, study material, notes, and more to help students prepare for the exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Toppr: This app focuses on personalized learning, therefore, it provides video lectures, practice tests, important questions, doubt sessions, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
ePathshala: This app was developed by NCERT and the Ministry of Education. It provides students with the necessary books, notes, audio and video lectures, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Math Trick: This app helps students with math problems and doubts. It also covers mental maths in a fun way for easy understanding.