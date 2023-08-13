Appearing for UPSC exam? Check out 5 best apps to clear it and get a great job
Photo Credit: Pexels
UPSC exam is considered one of the toughest to crack in India. The UPSC civil services exam, also referred to as IAS exam, needs a lot of hard work and strategy. If you are preparing for it, then these 5 apps might help you effectively and strengthen your preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Drishti IAS: This is a renowned app to prepare for UPSC it provides UPSC IAS Live Online Classes, Study Materials, and Pendrive video courses for Civil Services.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Besides courses for UPSC IAS, This app also has free Daily Current Affairs and Quiz (MCQ Tests). All these courses, tests, distance learning programs, books, and magazines are available in both English and Hindi.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Vajiram IAS app: This app provides daily Current Affairs, well-researched news articles by experts, and various study materials.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It also provides Daily MCQs based on Current Affairs to make sure you are always on top of your game.
Photo Credit: Pexels
VISION IAS: It is one of the top UPSC preparation apps in India which provides strategic guidance to UPSC aspirants.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It offers study material, live video lectures, and various mock tests for UPSC preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
NCERT Books: NCERT books are the most important part of the UPSC exam.
This Mobile app contains all the NCERT books and you can also download the PDFs of these books which is free to use.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unacademy: This app is providing video lectures based on the requirements of the UPSC IAS Exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
They also offer various study materials, daily preparation tests, mock tests and one on one guidance through live video lectures