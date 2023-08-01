Apple iPhones vs Samsung smartphones: Know who is winning
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple iPhones or Samsung smartphones, who is currently dominating the smartphone market in India? Notably, there are two special market segments, one is the premium segment and the other is the ultra-premium segment.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
As per a report by Counterpoint, India’s smartphone premium smartphone market is buzzing in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The premium smartphone market has grown by a whopping 112%!
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The country’s premium smartphone segment also contributed 17% to the overall smartphone shipments.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The report says that Samsung retained its top position for the third consecutive quarter with an 18% market share.
Photo Credit: Samsung
What made this happen were phones like Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE and Samsung Finance+. The premium A-series and F-series handsets also helped Samsung rise to the top.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
However, Apple has a tight hold in the Indian market in the ultra-premium smartphone segment.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple has a 59% market share.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
While the premium segment consists of phones above Rs. 30000, the ultra-premium segment consists of phones priced above span class='webrupee'₹/span45000.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Read more
Notably, Apple has iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series and iPhone 12 series in the market apart from the iPhone SE variant.