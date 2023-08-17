As IBPS RRB PO exam nears, check 5 practice apps for exams

The IBPS RRB PO exam is scheduled for September. Check dates and 5 apps to help you practice for the exam.

IBPS RRB( Regional Rural Banks) PO released notification for 3374 vacancies for IBPS RRB Scale-I, II, and III Officers.

Candidates will have to go through 3 stages for securing their position. First, they'll have to give the prelims Exam, then the mains exam and lastly the interview.

The prelims exam will be concluded on August 19 and the mains exam is scheduled for September 10 and 16. 

Tap to know 5 apps that help you in end-moment revision and preparation.

Pocket Aptitude: This app offers a variety of practice questions and mock tests, which will be perfect to revise the syllabus. It has different levels of questions that will make you exam ready.

Testbook: This app covers a plethora of competitive and bank exams including IBPS RRB PO. It offers video lectures, live classes, study material and mock tests for practice.

Byju’s Exam Prep: This app covers current affairs and general knowledge. It provides courses for IBPS RRB PO, IBPS Clerk, SBI PO, and SBI Clerk.

Affairs Cloud: This app provides notes, current affairs, general knowledge, and more to help you revise.

Adda 247: This app is best for end-moment revision and practices as it provides course content, solved papers, and quizzes.

