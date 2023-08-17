As IBPS RRB PO exam nears, check 5 practice apps for exams
Photo Credit: Pexels
The IBPS RRB PO exam is scheduled for September. Check dates and 5 apps to help you practice for the exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
IBPS RRB( Regional Rural Banks) PO released notification for 3374 vacancies for IBPS RRB Scale-I, II, and III Officers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Candidates will have to go through 3 stages for securing their position. First, they'll have to give the prelims Exam, then the mains exam and lastly the interview.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The prelims exam will be concluded on August 19 and the mains exam is scheduled for September 10 and 16.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Tap to know 5 apps that help you in end-moment revision and preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Pocket Aptitude: This app offers a variety of practice questions and mock tests, which will be perfect to revise the syllabus. It has different levels of questions that will make you exam ready.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Testbook: This app covers a plethora of competitive and bank exams including IBPS RRB PO. It offers video lectures, live classes, study material and mock tests for practice.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Byju’s Exam Prep: This app covers current affairs and general knowledge. It provides courses for IBPS RRB PO, IBPS Clerk, SBI PO, and SBI Clerk.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Affairs Cloud: This app provides notes, current affairs, general knowledge, and more to help you revise.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Adda 247: This app is best for end-moment revision and practices as it provides course content, solved papers, and quizzes.