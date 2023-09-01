As ISRO readies for Aditya-L1 launch, know about India's past Space Missions
India is on the verge of launching its first-ever solar mission Aditya L1, just after the grand launch of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, which was phenomenally successful. Know another other space missions of India.
Past missions:
Chandrayaan-3 - On August 23, India successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon. The mission is still ongoing and According to ISRO, the Chandrayaan-3 rover had confirmed the presence of sulphur, iron, oxygen and other elements on the moon.
Chandrayaan-2 - Chandrayaan-2 was launched in 2019. It crashed just before its landing, however, its orbiter was deployed successfully.
Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) - In 2013, the MOM mission was carried out successfully and India became the fourth country to put a spacecraft in Mars orbit. This mission had a projected mission time of only six months and did not lose contact with ground controllers until 2022.
Chandrayaan-1 - In 2008, India launched its first Moon Chandrayaan-1. This mission confirmed the presence of ice and water on the Sun.
Upcoming missions:
Aditya-L1: India’s first ever solar mission is all set to be launched on 2 September. Its main objective is to observe solar activities and their effects on space weather in real-time.
GAGANYAAN: It is going to be India’s first-ever crewed space mission. This mission plans to launch a crew of three to an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission. It will focus on achieving a sustained human presence in space.
NASA-ISRO SAR (NISAR) SATELLITE
NASA-ISRO SAR (NISAR):This is a low-Earth orbit observatory system jointly developed by NASA and ISRO. It is set to launch from India in January.
NISAR will map the entire planet once every 12 days and provide data for understanding changes in ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, groundwater and natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes and landslides.
X-RAY POLARIMETER SATELLITE (XPoSat): It is India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission to study cosmic X-ray sources. It is aimed at unfolding new frontiers in high-energy astrophysics and will allow in-depth investigations of neutron stars and black hole sources.