Awesome discount! iPhone 11 price in India crashes to Rs. 13999 from 43900

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 09, 2023
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series in 2023 and the older iPhone models are getting cheaper and cheaper.

Apple iPhone 11 price in India, for the 64GB storage variant, has dropped massively on Flipkart.

You can buy the iPhone 11 for just Rs. 13999 against its market price of Rs. 43900.

Initially, Flipkart is offering a discount of 6% on iPhone 11 bringing its cost down to Rs. 40999.

With the help of the discount, you can save a flat Rs. 2901 on the device.

Your older smartphone can be helpful for you too in reducing the cost of the phone.

Simply exchange it to avail another off of up to Rs. 27000.

However, the amount reduction on exchange depends on the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its condition.

You can also avail bank offers to reduce the cost of the iPhone 11.

Flipkart is also offering EMI option on the handset.

