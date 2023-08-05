 Apple Iphone 11 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is a iOS v13.0 phone, available price is Rs 64,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder) Processor , 3110 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 11 from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 11 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹64,900
64 GB
6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder)
12 MP + 12 MP
12 MP
3110 mAh
iOS v13.0
4 GB
Apple Iphone 11 Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 3110 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 18W: 50 % in 30 minutes
Camera
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 12 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • IMX333, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Optical Image stabilization
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • F1.8
  • F2.2
  • 5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Retina Flash
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meter), IP68
  • 8.3 mm
  • 75.7 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 194 grams
  • 150.9 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Black, Green, Purple, Red, White, Yellow
Display
  • Yes
  • 828 x 1792 pixels
  • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with notch
  • IPS LCD
  • 60 Hz
  • 19.5:9
  • 79.79 %
  • 625 nits
  • 324 ppi
General
  • No
  • September 20, 2019 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Apple
  • iPhone XI
  • iOS v13.0
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
  • No
  • Lightning
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 1.09 W/kg, Body: 1.18 W/kg
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder)
  • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
  • 64 bit
  • 33.0 s
  • LPDDR4X
  • 7 nm
  • Apple A13 Bionic
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • No
  • NVMe
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Apple Iphone 11