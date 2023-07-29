Best 5 app to prepare for GATE 2024
Are you preparing for GATE 2024? GATE is conducted for admission to technical postgraduate programs and is also used for recruitment by some public sector companies. Check out these 5 apps to prepare for this exam.
GATE Exam Preparation 2024 app: It is designed for all GATE exams like Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering & Electronics & Communications Engineering.
This app provides high-quality chapter-wise PDF cotes, previous year solved papers in PDF and MCQS format, mock tests, Speed tests, important Information about the exam, and the latest updates regarding the GATE exam.
GATE 2024 by EduRev: It is the best GATE Exam App to help in the preparation and it is a free app.
This app offers MCQ Questions, GATE Solved Question Papers & Solutions, Online Mock Tests, an exhaustive question bank, GATE online mock test series, topic-wise Online Tests, GATE previous Year question Papers with solutions, revision notes for all the important Engineering streams.
Made Easy GATE: It is a prominent coaching institute for GATE preparation.
It provides video lectures, e-books, previous year papers, and subject-wise quizzes to help you prepare effectively.
Testbook: This app provides a wide range of resources for GATE preparation, including free PDFs, mock tests, practice questions, previous year questions with solutions, live quizzes, and multiple live online coaching classes.
Nimbus Learning: It provides video courses on various GATE papers along with customized GATE preparation classes.
Online tests and assessments are yet another part of this app. It has a user-friendly interface making it one of the best apps for GATE preparation.