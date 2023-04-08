Big bargain! iPhone 14 Pro price cut to 86999 from 129900 during Flipkart Sale
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale is for all those who want a premium flagship smartphone, but don't want to pay the full price. iPhone 14 Pro is one of those amazing options.
Photo Credit: AFP
Buy here
There are several reasons to choose iPhone 14 Pro! One of those is the significant price cut during the Flipkart Sale.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 Pro has a price tag of Rs. 129900.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
However, thanks to the latest Flipkart deal, the same phone is now available for less than Rs. 90000.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
Firstly, enjoy a flat discount of Rs. 9901 without the need for bank offers or exchange deals, bringing the price down to Rs. 119999.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iPhone 14 Pro comes with the latest A16 Bionic chipset, a new and upgraded 48MP primary camera, a dynamic island, and several other enticing features.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Furthermore, using HDFC debit or credit cards can give you an additional Rs. 3000 off.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
By combining all of these offers, you can purchase the iPhone 14 Pro for Rs. 86999.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
However, please note that this offer is only valid if you exchange your old smartphone and receive a discount close to the maximum value.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
The iPhone 14 Pro comes with the latest A16 Bionic chipset, a new and upgraded 48MP primary camera, a dynamic island, and several other enticing features.