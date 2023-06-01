Big bargain! iPhone 14 Pro price plunges to new low; will be much lighter on your pocket
iPhone fans rejoice! You have a chance to nab the flagship iPhone 14 Pro at a much cheaper price than before. Check out this deal.
When it comes to top premium flagship smartphones to buy in 2023, the iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra come into mind within seconds! Although the Galaxy phone is more of a rival of the Pro Max.
During its launch, the iPhone 14 Pro price in India started at Rs. 129900.
Right now, Flipkart deal is offering iPhone 14 Pro with a flat discount of Rs. 9901.
This brings down the effective price of the iPhone 14 Pro to Rs. 119999, which is cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which itself costs Rs. 124999.
You should note that both smartphones offer premium features, great photography experience, and fast performance with top-of-the-line chipset.
However, if you are an iPhone fan, then iPhone 14 Pro is the right choice for you. It is powered by an A16 Bionic chip, a 48MP-led triple camera setup, and Dynamic Island.
However, don’t just settle for this discount! Flipkart has even more exciting offers to make this deal even more remarkable.
You can get an instant discount of Rs. 3000 on HDFC bank credit and debit cards as well as up to Rs. 33000 off with an exchange offer.
However, the discount via exchange deal may vary depending on your old smartphone and its resale value.