BIG JioMart Holi Sale! Get huge discounts on Moto G41, Oppo K10, Realme C33 and more
Happy Holi is just around the corner! To make the festive season even more memorable for you, JioMart is offering a massive discount on budget smartphones. Here are some awesome deals for you. (Unsplash)
First on the list is Motorola’s Moto G41, which is available at a whopping 35 percent discount! You can get it for Rs. 10499 against an MRP of Rs. 16999 for the 64GB storage variant.
On top of it, you can avail of several bank offers. With ICICI, you can get up to Rs. 2500 off.
Vivo Y01 is available for just Rs. 7999 with a massive 38 percent off. Plus, up to Rs. 2500 discount on card offers.
This will help you to buy Vivo Y01 for just Rs. 5499 for 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It features an 8 MP Primary Camera and a 5 MP Selfie Camera
The JioPhone Next was launched as an affordable option for budget smartphone buyers. During this Holi sale, it is available with a huge 43 percent off. (HT Tech)
Jio Mart is offering the JioPhone Next for just Rs. 4099 for 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. (HT Tech)
Oppo K10 has seen a price cut from Rs. 22999 to Rs. 16990. This way, you can save a flat 26 percent. Not just that, there are a bunch of card offers too. (HT Tech)
It packs a triple camera setup of 50 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP cameras and a 16MP selfie camera. (HT Tech)
Realme C33: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant has witnessed a 23 percent discount. Purchase it for just Rs. 9999 against an MRP of Rs. 12999.
Realme C33 features a 6.5-inch display, 50MP AI camera, and 5000mAh battery. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset.