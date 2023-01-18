 Oppo K10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oppo Mobile OPPO K10

    OPPO K10

    OPPO K10 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO K10 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO K10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37308/heroimage/149867-v9-oppo-k10-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37308/images/Design/149867-v9-oppo-k10-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37308/images/Design/149867-v9-oppo-k10-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37308/images/Design/149867-v9-oppo-k10-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37308/images/Design/149867-v9-oppo-k10-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,990
    128 GB
    6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹14,990
    128 GB
    6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 15,345 M.R.P. ₹19,999
    Buy Now

    OPPO K10 Price in India

    OPPO K10 price in India starts at Rs.14,990. The lowest price of OPPO K10 is Rs.13,980 on amazon.in.

    OPPO K10 price in India starts at Rs.14,990. The lowest price of OPPO K10 is Rs.13,980 on amazon.in.

    Oppo K10 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • 01h 02m 24s
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor RS
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • 164.4 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • Black Carbon, Blue Flame
    • 75.7 mm
    • 189 grams
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
    Display
    • 401 ppi
    • 84.25 %
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 480 nits
    • 1080 x 2412 pixels
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 90.8 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • K10
    • ColorOS
    • Android v11
    • March 29, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • OPPO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 1.16 W/kg, Body: 0.85 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    • 6 nm
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 36.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 2.2
    • Up to 108 GB
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oppo K10