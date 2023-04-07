BIG price cut! Google Pixel 7 price slashed to just 19999 against 59999
Google Pixel 7 is now available under Rs. 20000 with this Flipkart deal! Keep reading to find out how.
Flipkart is currently offering a fantastic deal on the Google Pixel 7 - a premium phone that is perfect for capturing special moments.
Google Pixel 7 comes equipped with the Tensor G2 chipset, which promises faster voice assistance, live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing.
Moreover, the device features a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, complete with features like macro mode and Face Unblur.
With the latest price cut, you can get more for less. Normally priced at Rs. 59999, Flipkart is now offering the phone for just Rs. 19999.
The first part of the deal is a flat Rs. 3000 discount, bringing the price down to just Rs. 56999.
Additionally, if you use a selected credit or debit card, Flipkart is offering a flat discount of a massive Rs. 7000 with Axis Bank, American Express, HDFC, ICICI and SBI bank cards.
But the offer doesn't stop there! If you have an unused smartphone at home that is in good condition and from a reputable brand, you can exchange it for the Google Pixel 7.
Flipkart is offering an additional exchange offer worth Rs. 30000.
This means you can grab the device for just Rs. 19999, provided you manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer and bank offers.