 Google Pixel 7 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Google Pixel 7 5G

    Google Pixel 7 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 44,990 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4355 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 7 5G from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 7 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37126/heroimage/149293-v5-google-pixel-7-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37126/images/Design/149293-v5-google-pixel-7-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37126/images/Design/149293-v5-google-pixel-7-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37126/images/Design/149293-v5-google-pixel-7-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37126/images/Design/149293-v5-google-pixel-7-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    ₹44,990
    128 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 12 MP
    10.8 MP
    4355 mAh
    Android v13
    See full specifications
    Google Pixel 7 5G Price in India

    Google Pixel 7 5G price in India starts at Rs.44,990. The lowest price of Google Pixel 7 5G is Rs.51,400 on amazon.in.

    Google Pixel 7 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • 4355 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 30W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    Camera
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • F1.85
    • Yes, Laser autofocus
    • F2.2
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 10.8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
    • Single
    Design
    • 155.6 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 73.2 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 197 grams
    • 8.7 mm
    • Obsidian, Lemongrass, Snow
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    Display
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • 418 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 84.13 %
    • 90 Hz
    • 1400 nits
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • OLED
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v13
    • Google
    • Pixel 7 5G
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 6, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N71 / N77 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Head: 1.16 W/kg, Body: 1.15 W/kg
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • Mali-G710 MC10
    • 4 nm
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • Google Tensor G2
    • 64 bit
    • 11.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 109 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Google Pixel 7 5g