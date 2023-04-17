Blockbuster deal! Get Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for only Rs. 4999
Want to get a premium Samsung smartphone at a huge discount? Then this Amazon deal is all you need.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in Cloud Mint colour is available at a discount of 60 percent on Amazon Today.
With this huge discount, the premium smartphone worth Rs. 74999 according to Amazon’s price listing is available for Rs. 29999.
You can further reduce the price of smartphones using exchange deals and bank offers available on Amazon.
It needs to be noted that the discounted amount available on exchange deals depends on the resale value of the old device you tread-in.
Once you accumulate both the discount and exchange offer, you can get this premium Samsung smartphone for just Rs. 4999.
Amazon also offers several bank offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
You can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.
While Amazon also offers 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a triple rear camera setup and a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate.