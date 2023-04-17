Blockbuster deal! Get Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for only Rs. 4999

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 17, 2023
Photo Credit: Amazon

Want to get a premium Samsung smartphone at a huge discount? Then this Amazon deal is all you need.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in Cloud Mint colour is available at a discount of 60 percent on Amazon Today.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon

With this huge discount, the premium smartphone worth Rs. 74999 according to Amazon’s price listing is available for Rs. 29999.

Photo Credit: Amazon

You can further reduce the price of smartphones using exchange deals and bank offers available on Amazon.

Photo Credit: Amazon

It needs to be noted that the discounted amount available on exchange deals depends on the resale value of the old device you tread-in.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Amazon

Once you accumulate both the discount and exchange offer, you can get this premium Samsung smartphone for just Rs. 4999.

Photo Credit: Amazon

 Amazon also offers several bank offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Photo Credit: Amazon

You can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

Photo Credit: Amazon

While Amazon also offers 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a triple rear camera setup and a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Check More