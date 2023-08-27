boAt launches smart ring in India; Check out the price and availability
Photo Credit: boAt
Now, a smart ring will keep an eye on your health; yes you heard it right check out the new boAt smart ring.
Photo Credit: boAt
boAt has launched its smart ring in India, boasting a sleek ceramic design that's not only stylish but also functional.
Photo Credit: boAt
The newly launched boAt Smart Ring comes with smart touch controls.
Photo Credit: boAt
The Smart ring sports Health monitoring indicators such as Heart Rate, Sleep, Body temperature, Sp02.
Photo Credit: boAt
The smart ring comes with up to 7 days battery life.
Photo Credit: boAt
The boAt ring works together with the boAt Smart ring App.
Photo Credit: boAt
This App claims that it offers close insight into the user’s health details.
Photo Credit: boAt
The ring also knows when you're moving – thanks to its motion sensors. It is also water-resistant.
Photo Credit: boAt
It comes in three different sizes: 7, 9, and 11, so you can pick the one that fits you best.
Photo Credit: boAt
According to a ToI report, the Boat Smart Ring is priced at span class='webrupee'₹/span8999.
Photo Credit: boAt
Read more
The sale of the Smart ring is going to start from August 28 on sites like Amazon and Flipkart.