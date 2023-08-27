boAt launches smart ring in India; Check out the price and availability

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi singh
Published Aug 27, 2023
Now, a smart ring will keep an eye on your health; yes you heard it right check out the new boAt smart ring.

boAt has launched its smart ring in India, boasting a sleek ceramic design that's not only stylish but also functional. 

The newly launched boAt Smart Ring comes with smart touch controls.

The Smart ring sports Health monitoring indicators such as Heart Rate, Sleep, Body temperature, Sp02.

The smart ring comes with up to 7 days battery life.

The boAt ring works together with the boAt Smart ring App.

This App claims that it offers close insight into the user’s health details.

The ring also knows when you're moving – thanks to its motion sensors. It is also water-resistant.

It comes in three different sizes: 7, 9, and 11, so you can pick the one that fits you best.

 According to a ToI report, the Boat Smart Ring is priced at span class='webrupee'₹/span8999.

The sale of the Smart ring is going to start from August 28 on sites like Amazon and Flipkart.

