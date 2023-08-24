iPhone 15 price hike: Will your fears come true?
If you have been saving your money to buy the iPhone 15, then think again! The iPhone 15 is likely to be much more expensive than you thought. Check how big the iPhone 15 price hike is likely to be and the models that will be worst affected.
The iPhone 15 series is expected to launch this September during the much-awaited Apple event. However, no exact date has been confirmed yet. The likely rumoured dates are September 12 or 13.
Speculation about iPhone 15 price hike has acquired traction as the launch date nears. Notably, Apple is considering a massive price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max versions.
DigiTimes, in their recent reports, shared the increased prices of the Pro models. The reason behind the hike was explained due to the popularity of Pro models as well as the big upgrades they are expected to get.
It is expected that the iPhone 15 Pro might cost between $1,099 to $1,199 in the US. In comparison, iPhone 14 Pro price was $999.
iPhone 15 Pro Max price is speculated to be between $1,199 to $1,299. Right now, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at $1,099.
The iPhone 15 price hike is massive as the company may be increasing by anything between $100 and $200 for both the Pro models. The news will come as a shock to buyers who were waiting for the launch.
It is being said that the iPhone 15 Pro and Max models prices will be increased in all regions on launch.
However, note that these are speculated prices as Apple has not announced anything about the smartphones yet. It is also possible that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a price hike and that is because of the much-speculated telephoto lens with periscope technology.
The iPhone 15 series is expected to bring new designs, features and specs. However, whether the plain vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get a price hike is not known yet.
Considering that Apple is facing slowing sales of iPhone 14 series, chances are that a price hike for these 2 phones may not happen.
Also, these 2 iPhones are expected to get some quite notable upgrades. So, stay tuned, as the launch date gets near.