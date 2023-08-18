CDS II exam nears! Check details and 5 apps to help you prepare

Know all about the CDS II exam and check out 5 study apps to help make the exam ready.

The Combined Defence Service exam is conducted by  Union Public Service Commission twice a year. The first exam was concluded in April 2023, however, the results have not been declared.

The CDS II exam is scheduled for September 3. UPSC has released the candidate's admit cards for examination purposes.

A total of 349 posts under the CDS II are available. Candidates will have to give a written test, then an SSB interview and lastly, PFT and DV.

Tap to check out the top 5 CDS preparation apps.

Unacademy: This app offers a variety of courses for government competitive exams including CDS. It offers video lectures from experts, study material, mock tests and more.

Wi-Fi Study: This app provides previous year question papers, mock tests and interactive live doubt sessions so candidates can make their understanding better.

Gradeup: It covers various government exams such as NDA, AFCAT, CDS and more. It offers live classes, study notes, book PDFs, quizzes, practice, and more.

Byjus: This app provides online coaching with structured coursework, classes, preparation strategies, guidance, and more to make preparation effective.

UPSC exam: This app covers the latest UPSC trends and notifications. It also provides free previous-year papers and practice papers with the latest pattern.

