Chandrayaan-3 lander's terrifying last phase: Check the step-by-step process
Today, India created history when the Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully touched down on the Moon. However, the last 15 minutes were nothing short of terror for the ISRO scientists.
Chandrayaan-3 was launched on 14th July and landed successfully on the South Pole of the Moon and became the first country to do so in this lunar region.
The most scary part of the whole operation was the last one. Check out the step-by-step last phase of operations i.e. Power descent phase of the Chandrayaan-3 lander.
The Power Descent phase included 4 different phases that is Rough Breaking Phase, Altitude Hold Phase, Fine Breaking Phase, and the Local Navigation Phase.
The Power Descent Phase began around 5:44 p.m. IST. ISRO revealed that there will be no human intervention in the last 15 minutes of the whole operation.
The Rough Breaking Phase started at 5:47 pm IST. During this phase, the velocity of the Lander Module was brought down from 1680 m/s to 358m/s. The altitude of the module went from 30km to 7.4km to the surface of the Moon.
At 5:50 P.m. IST, the Autonomous Landing Sequence took over the landing and thereafter, controlled the landing process on its own.
When the Lander Module reached a height of 7.5 kilometers from the lunar surface, the Rough Breaking Phase ended and after that, a 10-second period of Altitude Hold Phase started where the propulsion was adjusted to fix the orientation of the Lander.
At 5:59 p.m. IST Vertical Descent Phase also called local navigation phase started which was the final phase of the landing.
At 6:04 p.m. IST, Chandrayaan-3 landed on the South Pole of the Moon and created history.