Chandrayaan-3: Will Vikram lander, Pragyan Rover activation process continue? ISRO said THIS
Published Sep 25, 2023
ISRO scientists are waiting for Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to rise from the dead as the Sun has risen on the Moon’s south pole. Will Chandrayaan-3 phase-2 continue or be stopped?
Vikram lander and Prayan rover were put in sleep mode on September 4 and September 2 due to the lunar night and they have not woken up even though they were supposed indicating something was wrong.
Their Vikram and Pragyan sleep mode was activated as a precautionary measure to withstand harsh temperatures during the lunar night, which can reach -200 degrees.
Additionally, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover are not equipped with Radioisotope Heater Units (RHUs) which could have kept their system warm in extremely cold conditions.
ISRO scientists planned to wake Vikram lander and Prayan rover up from their sleep on September 22, 2023, however, no communication has been received from them till now.
The date was decided due to the optimum sunlight on the Moon’s south pole. In addition to charging their batteries with solar panels, the lander and rover could use the sunlight to heat themselves up.
Ever since then, ISRO has been putting continuous efforts to regain communication with lander and rover.
If the Vikram lander and Prayan rover wake up from the dead, then the Chandrayaan-3 phase 2 will begin and more studies can be made about the lunar surface.
The upcoming phase of Chandrayaan-3 will look for the presence of ice water on the lunar surface. However, it all depends on the wakening of the lander and the rover.
Most notably, ISRO is not abandoning the rover and lander on the moon. The efforts to establish communication with Vikram lander and Prayan rover will continue for 14 days, till October 6, 2023.
Now, scientists are patiently waiting to connect with them. Although the awakening is proving to be challenging, ISRO scientists still have hopes.
If the lander and rover do not wake in 14 days, then sadly, the Chandrayaan-3 mission, on the lunar soil, will officially come to an end.
