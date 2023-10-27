CLAT 2024 exam nearing! Boost your preparation with these 4 apps
Published Oct 27, 2023
The CLAT 2024 exam is less than 40 days away. If you are a CLAT aspirant, then it is high time to boost your preparation and take it to the next level.
Try out these 4 apps to brush up your CLAT 2024 exam preparation:
Unacademy: Unacademy is a renowned app for competitive exam preparations including CLAT and other law exams.
With the Unacademy app, you can get access to live classes, video lectures, study material, and doubt-clearing sessions conducted by expert educators.
Oliveboard: This can be a very helpful app to crack CLAT 2024 and it will boost your performance with daily practice tests.
The Oliveboard app provides regular mock tests, notes, and live classes by expert and experienced teachers.
CLAT 2024 LLB Law Exam Prep: This app is affiliated to Edurev and can be very useful for you to crack CLAT 2024 exam.
This app provides you with important videos, and notes from CLAT Experts for English, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and more.
BYJU'S - The Learning App: Byju's is a well-known app for competitive exams including CLAT. It covers wide range of subjects to for the CLAT exam.
The Byju’s app features video lectures, adaptive learning modules, and quizzes to strengthen your performance.
