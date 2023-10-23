Preparing for NEET UG exam? Don't miss these 4 essential apps
Published Oct 23, 2023
Many students have already started their preparations for the NEET UG 2024 exam, aiming to secure admission to the finest medical colleges in India.
If you find yourself falling behind in your NEET UG 2024 exam readiness, consider exploring these four online apps:
1. Edurev: This app offers courses tailored to the latest NEET UG syllabus and provides access to previous years' NEET question papers covering all relevant topics.
What’s interesting is that you can explore videos, notes, and tests for free on the Edurev app.
2. SWAYAM: Launched by the Government of India, this online app is designed to prepare you for various government exams, including NEET UG.
You can also take proctored exams for a small fee to assess your level of preparation through Swayam app.
3. NEETPrep: This app offers both live and recorded classes, making it suitable for those who may miss live sessions.
NEETPrep also provides bilingual classes and revision notes in PDF format to support your preparation.
4. Vedantu: Vedantu's app offers revision notes and previous years' NEET questions in PDF format.
The Vedantu app includes chapter-wise regular tests and topic-specific micro-courses for NEET UG 2024.
