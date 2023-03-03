Confirmed! Nothing Phone 2 set to get big power BOOST
Nothing Phone 2 is all set to launch later this year and it is likely to have some big upgrades.
Nothing's CEO Carl Pei has already revealed that Nothing Phone 2 will be launching in the US later this year.
It has been tipped that Nothing Phone 2 will be launching in India too, but the timeline is still not clear.
Now, the company has revealed a big upgrade for Nothing Phone 2 during the MWC event in Barcelona.
Nothing Phone 2 will get a big power boost as it has been confirmed to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 series.
Currently, the Nothing Phone 1 is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset.
Sadly, the company hasn't confirmed if it will be the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the previous generation.
According to rumours, it is expected to be equipped with a minimum of 12GB of RAM, along with virtual RAM capability, which will be drawn from its 256GB of internal storage.
The phone will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery, a significant improvement from the 4500mAh battery in the original Nothing smartphone.
Just like Nothing Phone 1, the Phone 2 is expected to continue with its unique transparent design with GLYPH-interface LED lights.
However, it must be noted that the company is yet to confirm the rest of the details, hence you should wait for the official announcement.