Confirmed! Nothing Phone 2 set to get big power BOOST 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 03, 2023

Nothing Phone 2 is all set to launch later this year and it is likely to have some big upgrades.  (HT Tech)

Nothing's CEO Carl Pei has already revealed that Nothing Phone 2 will be launching in the US later this year. (HT Tech)

Check here

It has been tipped that Nothing Phone 2 will be launching in India too, but the timeline is still not clear. 

Now, the company has revealed a big upgrade for Nothing Phone 2 during the MWC event in Barcelona. (HT Tech)

Nothing Phone 2 will get a big power boost as it has been confirmed to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 series. (HT Tech)

Read here

Currently, the Nothing Phone 1 is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. (HT Tech)

Sadly, the company hasn’t confirmed if it will be the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the previous generation. (HT Tech)

According to rumours, it is expected to be equipped with a minimum of 12GB of RAM, along with virtual RAM capability, which will be drawn from its 256GB of internal storage.

The phone will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery, a significant improvement from the 4500mAh battery in the original Nothing smartphone. (HT Tech)

Just like Nothing Phone 1, the Phone 2 is expected to continue with its unique transparent design with GLYPH-interface LED lights. (Unsplash)

However, it must be noted that the company is yet to confirm the rest of the details, hence you should wait for the official announcement. (Unsplash)

Click here