 Nothing Phone 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nothing Phone 2

    Nothing Phone 2

    Nothing Phone 2 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 39,990 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 250 MHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nothing Phone 2 from HT Tech. Buy Nothing Phone 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹39,990
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 250 MHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP
    32 MP
    4700 mAh
    Android v13
    Nothing Phone 2 Price in India

    Nothing Phone 2 price in India starts at Rs.39,990. The lowest price of Nothing Phone 2 is Rs.32,799 on amazon.in.

    Nothing Phone 2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 66W
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4700 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 32 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Display
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • OLED
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 120 Hz
    • 395 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • February 15, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Yes
    • Android v13
    • Nothing
    • Phone 2
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 250 MHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • Adreno 730
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • 8 GB
    • 64 bit
    • 4 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 50MP + 50MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Nothing Phone 2