Crazy deal! Oppo F21 Pro price cut brings cost down to under Rs. 15000
If you want a uniquely designed smartphone along with a decent performance and camera, then the Oppo F21 Pro deal is for you!
Launched back in 2022, the Oppo F21 Pro is still one of the nicest camera smartphone options at an affordable price.
Right now, you can nab Oppo F21 Pro at an extremely low price with a crazy Flipkart deal!
The Oppo F21 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Sunset Orange colour usually comes at an MRP of Rs. 27999.
With this deal, you can get it for Rs. 20999 at a discount of 25 percent.
The cost of the phone can further come down with several bank offers on the phone.
You can get a flat Rs. 2250 off on HDFC bank, ICICI bank, SBI, Axis Bank, and Kotak bank credit and debit cards. This will help you get a stylish camera-oriented smartphone for just Rs. 18749.
Apart from this, the only thing that can help you further reduce the price is an old smartphone to exchange.
You can get a massive up to Rs. 19450 off on Oppo F21 Pro. However, it must be noted that this will be the maximum discount depending on the resale value of your smartphone.
Still, with the help of bank offers and exchange deals, you will easily manage to get Oppo F21 Pro for under Rs. 15000.