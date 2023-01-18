 Oppo F21 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO F21 Pro

    OPPO F21 Pro

    OPPO F21 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 22,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F21 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F21 Pro now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹22,999
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    OPPO F21 Pro Price in India

    OPPO F21 Pro price in India starts at Rs.22,999. The lowest price of OPPO F21 Pro is Rs.19,699 on amazon.in.

    Oppo F21 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4500 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 31 % in 15 minutes
    • No
    Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.74" sensor size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F1.7
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • F2.4
    • Exmor RS
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    Design
    • 73.2 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX4
    • 175 grams
    • 159.9 mm
    • 7.5 mm
    • Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange
    Display
    • 85.28 %
    • 600 nits
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 90 Hz
    • 409 ppi
    • 90.80 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • AMOLED
    General
    • F21 Pro
    • ColorOS
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • OPPO
    • Android v12
    • April 12, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 1.14 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 nm
    • 37.0 s
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 610
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Up to 104 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Oppo F21 Pro