Crazy deal! Oppo Reno 8T price cut to just 5999; get it THIS way on Flipkart
The latest Oppo Reno 8T has witnessed a massive price cut deal on Flipkart. You can buy this stylish phone at an extremely low price.
The Oppo Reno 8T 5G has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 29999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. (HT Tech)
And you will even find the same price on Flipkart even right now. However, the actual deal hides in the bank offers and exchange offers.
There are a bunch of bank offers which will help you nab Oppo Reno 8T at a lower price.
Some of the bank offers are from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI card offers. Opting for these will let you enjoy Rs. 3000 off. (HT Tech)
This will drop the Reno 8T price to Rs. 26999. There is more! (HT Tech)
Flipkart is also offering a massive up to Rs. 21000 off if you exchange your old smartphone in the deal. (HT Tech)
In case you are able to meet all the conditions, then Reno 8T will cost you just Rs. 5999. (HT Tech)
The exchange deal itself will help you get the Oppo Reno 8T priced under Rs. 20000. (HT Tech)
What does it have to offer? The Reno8 T 5G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and houses a 4800mAh battery supporting 67W Supervooc charging.
For photography, it gets a 108MP camera sensor at the back with a 2MP depth-sensing lens, a 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 32MP front snapper for selfies.