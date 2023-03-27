 Oppo Reno8 T 5g Price in India (27, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Oppo Mobile OPPO Reno8 T 5G

OPPO Reno8 T 5G

OPPO Reno8 T 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 4800 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno8 T 5G from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno8 T 5G now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
6
Score
Last updated: 27 March 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38525/heroimage/154189-v4-oppo-reno8-t-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38525/images/Design/154189-v4-oppo-reno8-t-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38525/images/Design/154189-v4-oppo-reno8-t-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38525/images/Design/154189-v4-oppo-reno8-t-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38525/images/Design/154189-v4-oppo-reno8-t-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹29,999
128 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
4800 mAh
Android v13
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹29,999
128 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
4800 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 29,490 M.R.P. ₹38,999
Buy Now

Oppo Phones Prices in India

Oppo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.7,499. HT Tech has 161 Oppo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Oppo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.7,499. HT Tech has 161 Oppo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Oppo Reno8 T 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 4800 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • 4800 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 67W
Camera
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
Display
  • 20:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 395 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • AMOLED
General
  • February 3, 2023 (Expected)
  • OPPO
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Reno8 T
  • Android v13
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 6 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
  • Adreno 619
Smart TV Features
  • 108MP + 13MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Oppo Reno8 T 5g