Crazy iPhone 14 Pro price drop! Rate down to just 86999 from 129900
Photo Credit: AFP
If you do not want to spend a hefty amount on the premium iPhone 14 Pro, then check out this Flipkart deal. You can nab it for under Rs. 1 lakh.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
iPhone 14 Pro comes as a fresh option for iPhone fans with 48MP primary camera, and one-of-its-kind Dynamic Island.
Photo Credit: AP
Plus, the power of the latest A16 Bionic chipset and several other enticing features can let you enjoy an outstanding performance.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The iPhone 14 Pro comes at a retail price of Rs. 129900 for the 128GB storage variant, as per Flipkart's price listing.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
Thanks to the latest Flipkart deal, it is now available for less than Rs. 1 lakh.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Yes, this premium flagship iPhone 14 Pro can be yours at a new price that is much cheaper than before.
Photo Credit: Usplash
First, you can get a flat discount of Rs. 9901 to reduce the price of the iPhone 14 Pro to Rs. 119999.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check Product
Moreover, if you exchange an old device worth up to Rs. 29250, you can save even more.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apart from this, if you have an HDFC debit or credit card, you can get a further discount of Rs. 3000 off.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The combo of the bank offers and exchange deal brings down the price of the iPhone 14 Pro to Rs. 87749.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check More
Note: You should bring your attention to the conditions of the exchange deal which may vary depending on your location, old smartphone model, and its resale value.