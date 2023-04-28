Crazy iPhone 14 Pro price drop! Rate down to just 86999 from 129900

Published Apr 28, 2023
If you do not want to spend a hefty amount on the premium iPhone 14 Pro, then check out this Flipkart deal. You can nab it for under Rs. 1 lakh. 

iPhone 14 Pro comes as a fresh option for iPhone fans with 48MP primary camera, and one-of-its-kind Dynamic Island. 

Plus, the power of the latest A16 Bionic chipset and several other enticing features can let you enjoy an outstanding performance.

The iPhone 14 Pro comes at a retail price of Rs. 129900 for the 128GB storage variant, as per Flipkart's price listing.

Thanks to the latest Flipkart deal, it is now available for less than Rs. 1 lakh. 

Yes, this premium flagship iPhone 14 Pro can be yours at a new price that is much cheaper than before. 

First, you can get a flat discount of Rs. 9901 to reduce the price of the iPhone 14 Pro to Rs. 119999. 

Moreover, if you exchange an old device worth up to Rs. 29250, you can save even more. 

Apart from this, if you have an HDFC debit or credit card, you can get a further discount of Rs. 3000 off. 

The combo of the bank offers and exchange deal brings down the price of the iPhone 14 Pro to Rs. 87749. 

Note: You should bring your attention to the conditions of the exchange deal which may vary depending on your location, old smartphone model, and its resale value.

