Delightful deal! Apple iPhone 11 price plunges massively, pay just 14749 now

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 29, 2023
Flipkart has made it more affordable for you to own an Apple iPhone 11 with this price cut. Check the deal here.

Flipkart is offering 6 percent discount on Apple iPhone 11 of 64GB storage variant today.

After the initial Flipkart discount, the price of the Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) has come down to Rs. 40999 from Rs. 43900.

You can further lower the price of the smartphone if you have an old working smartphone at home that you are willing to sell.

Flipkart is also offering an Exchange Deal, where you can get a value as high as up to Rs. 26250.

 Keep this in mind that the discount you get on the exchange of an old phone depends on the resale value of the device you trade- in.

Once you grab the whole discount of the exchange offer (maximum benefit) and the initial discount then you can buy the iPhone 11 for just Rs. 14749.

 You can further lower the price of the smartphone by applying for a bank offer available on Flipkart.

Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

The iPhone 11 packs a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and runs on A13 Bionic chipset.

