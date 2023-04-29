Delightful deal! Apple iPhone 11 price plunges massively, pay just 14749 now
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart has made it more affordable for you to own an Apple iPhone 11 with this price cut. Check the deal here.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Flipkart is offering 6 percent discount on Apple iPhone 11 of 64GB storage variant today.
Photo Credit: Pexels
After the initial Flipkart discount, the price of the Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) has come down to Rs. 40999 from Rs. 43900.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You can further lower the price of the smartphone if you have an old working smartphone at home that you are willing to sell.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Product Page
Flipkart is also offering an Exchange Deal, where you can get a value as high as up to Rs. 26250.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Keep this in mind that the discount you get on the exchange of an old phone depends on the resale value of the device you trade- in.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Once you grab the whole discount of the exchange offer (maximum benefit) and the initial discount then you can buy the iPhone 11 for just Rs. 14749.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You can further lower the price of the smartphone by applying for a bank offer available on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
Photo Credit: Apple
Check More
The iPhone 11 packs a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and runs on A13 Bionic chipset.