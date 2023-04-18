Delightful price drop! Bring home Samsung Galaxy A23 for just Rs. 999

Do not pay a huge amount for Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, check the deal here.

Amazon is offering a 27 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy A23.

With the initial discount the price of the smartphone falls to Rs. 17499.

According to Amazon's pricing list the device is worth Rs.23990.

Although the initial discount alone gives you a huge cut on the price still you can further lower the price with the help of exchange deal and bank offers. 

You get Rs.16500 off under the exchange offer available on Amazon. 

If you wish to use the exchange deal for that, all you need to have is an old smartphone in good working condition. 

The exchange deal discounted amount depends on the resale value of the old device you trade in.

With both the discount you will able to get the smartphone for just Rs. 999

There are also several bank offers on Amazon that can further reduce the price of the smartphone. 

You can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

