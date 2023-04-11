Desirable Deal! Now buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for just 5999
Want a premium smartphone but don’t want to spend more than Rs. 6000? Here is a solution for your trouble.
Currently Mobiles Bonanza Sale is running on Flipkart which helps you to get heavy discounts on smartphones.
Flipkart is offering 60 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE making its price fall to Rs.29998 from Rs. 74999.
While this was a Flipkart deal, Amazon is no less in offering a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
After Applying the initial discount on amazon the price of the smartphone slash down to Rs. 32999 from its retail price Rs. 74999.
However, with only an initial discount the deal itself is stunning but you can further lower the price of this Samsung smartphone by applying exchange and bank offers.
On Amazon you get up to 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions of a minimum purchase value of Rs. 8000.
While the e-commerce platform also provides the exchange deal where you get up to Rs. 25000 off.
Please keep the note that the discount amount in the exchange deal depends upon the resale value of the old smartphone you are treading in.
Once you manage to get the whole discounted amount in exchange deal it would only cost Rs. 5999 for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes featured with the latest Android 13 update and a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.