Dhamaal Holi deal live! Forget 59900, iPhone 12 Mini price cut to just 29249
Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, is just around the corner. If you are looking for a gift for your loved ones, then here is a perfect premium smartphone deal for you. Check out this special Holi deal on the iPhone 12 mini on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
Flipkart has a special offer that allows you to purchase the iPhone 12 Mini for just Rs. 29249, a significant discount from its original price of Rs. 59900! (Unsplash)
The Apple iPhone 12 mini is an affordable option which comes with a compact and lightweight design along with premium features, a rich photography experience, and 5G connectivity. (Unsplash)
Check out the details of this special Holi Big Bachat Dhamaal deal on the iPhone 12 Mini offered by Flipkart. (Unsplash)
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 49999, giving you a flat discount of 16 percent! (Unsplash)
That is not all. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers. (Pexels)
Further, you can get up to a staggering Rs. 20000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to just Rs. 29999! (Unsplash)
Not just that, the DBS Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions further provide Rs. 750 off, which makes it the effective price of just Rs. 29249. (Unsplash)
Please keep in mind that the amount of the discount varies based on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the availability of the exchange program in your location. (Unsplash)
So, don’t wait, buy the iPhone 12 mini as this deal is very much live now. (HT Tech)