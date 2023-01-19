 Apple Iphone 12 Mini Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 12 Mini

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a iOS v14 phone, available price is Rs 69,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) Processor, 2227 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 12 Mini from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 12 Mini now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35226/heroimage/140365-v6-apple-iphone-12-mini-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35226/images/Design/140365-v6-apple-iphone-12-mini-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35226/images/Design/140365-v6-apple-iphone-12-mini-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35226/images/Design/140365-v6-apple-iphone-12-mini-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35226/images/Design/140365-v6-apple-iphone-12-mini-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹69,900
    64 GB
    5.4 inches (13.72 cm)
    Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    12 MP
    2227 mAh
    iOS v14
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹69,900
    64 GB
    5.4 inches (13.72 cm)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    2227 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 56,900 M.R.P. ₹59,900
    Buy Now

    Apple IPhone 12 Mini Price in India

    Apple IPhone 12 Mini price in India starts at Rs.69,900. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 12 Mini is Rs.56,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple IPhone 12 Mini price in India starts at Rs.69,900. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 12 Mini is Rs.56,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 12 Mini Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    • 5.4 inches (13.72 cm)
    • 2227 mAh
    • 12 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • 2227 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size)
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • F1.6
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Dust proof
    • 131.5 mm
    • 64.2 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter), IP68
    • Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red, White
    • 7.4 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 133 grams
    Display
    • Yes
    • 625 nits
    • 5.4 inches (13.72 cm)
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 477 ppi
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • 84.6 %
    • OLED
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • iPhone 12 Mini
    • Apple
    • No
    • October 18, 2020 (Official)
    • iOS v14
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Lightning
    • No
    • Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 12.0 s
    • 5 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Apple A14 Bionic
    • 4 GB
    • Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm)
    • Apple M14 motion
    • LPDDR4
    • LPDDR4
    • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • No
    • NVMe
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Apple Iphone 12 Mini