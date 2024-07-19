Discover 5 wild GTA 6 rumoured features that are unlikely to become reality

Rumours about GTA 6 often spark excitement, but some seem too wild to be true. We've identified five rumoured features that are highly unlikely to make it into the game.

Football and basketball in GTA 6? Fans speculate that GTA 6 will feature playable football and basketball. While this sounds exciting, it's unlikely Rockstar will fully integrate these sports into the game.

While basketball could return in a small-scale form, like in GTA: San Andreas, a fully fleshed-out football experience seems far-fetched due to resource demands.

Rumours suggest ethnically or politically oriented gangs in Vice City. Given past controversies, Rockstar is unlikely to include these types of gangs in the game.

Expect more generic gang representations. Rockstar's satirical approach will probably avoid real-life ethnic or political group depictions.

The idea of 70% of buildings being accessible in GTA 6 excites fans. Yet, such extensive access is unrealistic, despite procedural generation possibilities.

San Andreas had many enterable houses via Burglary missions. GTA 6 might follow, but a majority of buildings being accessible remains doubtful.

Improved vehicle handling is a popular demand. While better than GTA 5, don't expect ultra-realistic handling like in simulation racing games.

Grand Theft Auto games rarely feature large-scale destruction. GTA 6 won't likely change this, avoiding Just Cause-level destruction.

While exciting, many GTA 6 rumours are just that - rumours. We'll have to wait for official announcements to know the real features.

