Red Dead Redemption 2 free mod adds over 2500 new items, including clothing, hairstyles, and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 27, 2024
Exciting News for Gamers: A free mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 introduces over 2500 new items, enhancing the game's replayability.
What's Included: The mod, called WhyEm's DLC, is available on NexusMods. It features new clothing, hairstyles, beards, saddles, and gun customizations.
More Customization: Players can now access new eye patches, remove clothing items, and explore dedicated menus for knife sheaths, ammunition belts, and accessories.
Easy Installation: WhyEm's DLC combines various mods into one package. It requires basic modding knowledge and the Red Dead Redemption 2 modding framework.
In other news, rumours suggest that a PC port of the original Red Dead Redemption might be on the horizon.
Console to PC: The first Red Dead Redemption, initially released only on consoles, may soon be available on PC.
Potential Features: The PC port could include the original game along with its DLC, Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare.
Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the PC release, but updates on their PC launcher hint at its possibility.
