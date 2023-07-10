Early Amazon Prime Day deals: Grab Google Pixel 7 priced at just $499
Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Google Pixel 7 in an early Prime Day deal. Check the discount available.
Amazon is offering 17 percent initial discount on Google Pixel 7 under this Prime Day deal.
The original retail price of Google Pixel 7, according to Amazon price listing, is $599.
You can also save up to $401 on your new device with Amazon.com Gift Card credit if you trade in your old device.
Google Pixel 7 is powered by Google Tensor G2 chip.
The Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch display that is super sharp with rich, vivid colors.
You get 50MP wide and12MP ultrawide lenses with up to 8x Super Res Zoom on Google Pixel 7.
Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours and when Extreme Battery Saver is turned on, it can last up to 72 hours.
Inside the box you get Cell Phone USB-C to USB-C Cable, SIM Tool, Quick Switch Adapter and Quick Start Guide.
Currently, this deal is only available for the 128Gb storage variant of Google Pixel 7..