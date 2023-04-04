Exciting deal on iPhone 12 Mini! Flipkart drops price to just 23999
Photo Credit: Unsplash
If you are looking for a smartphone that offers flagship performance in a small form factor, then the iPhone 12 Mini could be the one to look at.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Tap to buy
With Apple confirming its WWDC 2023 where it will reveal the upcoming iOS 17, there's no better time to buy an iPhone than this.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 12 Mini is part of Apple's 'Mini' iPhone lineup, and offers all the bells and whistles of the iPhone 12, but in a compact 5.4-inch design.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Flipkart is currently offering the smartphone for just Rs. 23999, a significant discount on its original price of Rs. 59900.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900 but Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 50999.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check Product
You can also get up to a staggering Rs. 27000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone, which takes down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to just Rs. 23999!
Photo Credit: Apple
Customers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions as well as avail themselves of the no-cost EMI option.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
Lastly, you also get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.