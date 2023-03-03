Exciting price drop! Get Oppo Reno 8, Reno8 T under 10000; Reno 8 Pro under 25000 (HT Tech)
Oppo Reno 8, Reno8 T and Reno 8 Pro are available on Flipkart with alluring offers. (Flipkart)
With the help of the offers, the price of the Oppo Reno 8, Reno8 T, and Reno 8 Pro can be hugely reduced.
Along with discount, Flipkart is offering huge exchange and bank offers on the devices. (HT Tech)
The Oppo Reno 8 5G (8GB+128GB) gets a discount of 23 percent and can be purchased for Rs. 29999 against 38999. (Flipkart)
On opting for exchange, you can further reduce the cost by up to Rs. 23000. Thus, bringing Oppo Reno 8 price down to just Rs. 6999. (Flipkart)
The Oppo Reno8 T 5G (8GB+128GB) can be yours at a discounted rate of Rs. 29999 against 38999. (HT Tech)
With exchange, you can reduce the cost further by up to Rs. 20000, bringing Oppo Reno8 T price down to Rs. 9999. (HT Tech)
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G (12GB+256GB) currently costs Rs. 45999 against Rs. 52999 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
To bring down the price of Reno 8 Pro further to up to Rs. 22999, you can opt for the exchange offer. (HT Tech)
The offers are the same on all the colour variants of the Oppo devices mentioned above on Flipkart. (Oppo)