 Oppo Reno8 Pro 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G

    OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 45,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Price in India

    OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.45,999. The lowest price of OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is Rs.39,000 on amazon.in.

    Oppo Reno8 Pro 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 80W: 100 % in 28 minutes
    • 4500 mAh
    Camera
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • F2.4
    • Fixed Focus
    • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 7.3 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 74.2 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
    • Glazed Green, Glazed Black
    • 161.2 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 183 grams
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 120 Hz
    • 93.4 %
    • 90.61 %
    • 394 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 1080 x 2412 pixels
    • AMOLED
    • 20.1:9
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 950 nits
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • July 19, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • ColorOS
    • Reno8 Pro
    • OPPO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.185 W/kg, Body: 0.921 W/kg
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.3
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max MT6895Z
    • 21.0 s
    • Mali-G610 MC6
    • 12 GB
    • 5 nm
    • LPDDR5
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    • Up to 223 GB
    • 256 GB
    • No
